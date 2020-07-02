Dorothy Michaud, 81, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald Michaud, whom she was married to for 50 years. She was born on March 14, 1939 in St. Agatha, Maine, to the late Lucien and Blandine (Corriveau) Chasse. Dorothy was a parishioner of both St. Laurent Church in Meriden and St. Matthews Church in Bristol. She loved fitness, working out and was a SilverSneakers member. She liked going camping, traveling, and enjoyed taking long trips with her family. She also loved volunteering as a buddy reader. She is survived by her children Suzanne Raymond and her fiancé Glenn of Wolcott and Sandy Wyman and her husband Ken of Meriden; her sisters Jeannine, Claudette and Margaret; her brothers Conrad and Donald; her grandchildren Jessica Wilcox and her husband Michael and Alissa Wyman; her one great-grandchild Johnathin and also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers Gerard and Allen and her sister Geraldine. At the request of her family, funeral services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com