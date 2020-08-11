Edith Kos Klemark, 99, of Columbia, CT died August 5, 2020 at Pierce Memorial Baptist Nursing & Rehab Center in Brooklyn, CT. She was born on December 18, 1920 to Joseph and Emily Kos of Scotland, CT in Novy Dvory U Kutna Hora, Czech Republic, formerly Czechoslovakia. Edith came to the U.S. in 1922 with her parents when they returned to New York. She attended Scotland Grammar School and graduated from Windham High School, Class of 1938. On June 2, 1945, Edith married the love of her life, Fred Klemark. Her years of employment included working for Frank Parizek Mfg. Co. of West Willington, CT; joining her husband at Pearl Harbor, HI working as a secretary for the U.S. Navy; and the Athletic Department at The University of Connecticut. She retired after 30 years of service. Edith is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Kos and her children Joseph Michael of Windham, CT, Cynthia of East Hartford, CT, and Gerald of Irvine, CA; nephews John Miller of Ashville, NC and Roy Miller of San Diego, CA. She was predeceased by her husband Fred in 1980; sister Mildred Miller and her husband Raymond Miller; and brother Joseph Milan Kos. Prior to moving to Creamery Brook Village in Brooklyn, CT, Edith lived in Columbia, CT for over 50 years and was a member of the Columbia Congregational Church and sang in their choir for 40 years, until she was 90. She was the Willimantic Country Club golf champion three times, runner-up six times, and made three hole-in-ones. Edith was a member of the Connecticut Women's Golf Association, The American Rhododendron Society, Connecticut Horticultural Society and Perennial Plants. She was an avid gardener specializing in rhododendrons and she developed a natural woodland garden. She made several trips to the Czech Republic to get acquainted with her heritage, renting a car with a friend touring the country from border to border. Due to current circumstances related to Covid-19, Edith's graveside service will be held at West Street Cemetery in Columbia, CT on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:30am. For those in attendance we politely ask that you wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Fire Department 167 Rt 66, P.O. Box 26 Columbia, CT 06237. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com