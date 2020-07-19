Edward R. Duggan, 66, of Temecula, CA, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 13th, 2020. Born March 15th, 1954 in Hartford, he was the son of the late K. Theodore and Ellen (Horan) Duggan. Ed was a dear friend, always there with a kind word, a piece of advice and plenty of encouragement to both family and friends. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants, NY Yankees and the Oregon Ducks. Ed is survived by his sister, Teresa Duggan, his nieces and nephews, Lynne P. Rosello, William Priebe (Claudia), Jonathan Priebe (Tricia), Joanna Shelton (Christopher), Robert Duggan-Pitocco, Michael D. Pitocco and his great nieces and nephews, Callyn Priebe, Jack Priebe, Lily Shelton and Quinn Shelton. He was predeceased by his sister, Maryellen Priebe and brother-in-law, Donald H. Priebe. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.