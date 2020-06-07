Elder Eddie "Papa" Styles, 76, of Hartford, CT departed this life to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. The loving husband of 56 years to Mother Evangelist Essie V. Styles, Elder Styles was born in Braggs, AL on February 13, 1944 to the late Calvin Hudson and the late Louisa Styles. A Drive-Thru Visitation will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:00AM; followed by an Outdoor Celebration of his Life at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT and Interment at Mtn. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Styles family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.