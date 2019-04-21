Elena E.Sousa, 90, of Newington, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at home. She was born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, daughter of the late Jacinto and Isabel Sousa and immgrated to the U.S. in 1969. She was a seamstress for the R & S Sportswear Co for many years. She is survived by her niece Maria Ines Sousa of Newington with whom she made her home and many nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Fatima and Teresa Sousa. She was predeceased by three brothers, Tony, Jacinto and Manuel Sousa and a sister Maria do Carmo Resendes. Also predeceased by a brother- in- law Jose Resendes and a sister-in law Isabel Sousa. The funeral will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 9:15 From The Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Tpke., Wethersfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM in St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave. Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Friends may call at Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, Tuesday from 5-8 PM. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Alzheimers Assoc of CT. To Share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary