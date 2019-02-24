Elizabeth Ann (Scales) Morris, 56, of Enfield, loving wife of Richard F. Morris, passed away on Thursday, (February 21, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Dorchester, MA. the daughter of the late Joseph and Joan (Davis) Scales. Elizabeth attended school in Randolph, MA.She attended Baypath College and graduated with an Associates Degree from Asnuntuck Community College. She worked for many years as an IT Tech for the Hartford and most recently with Talcott Resolutions. Elizabeth was a parishioner at Holy Family Parish, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. Besides her husband, Richard, she leaves behind her two beloved children, Sean Morris and Erin Morris both of Enfield; her mother-in-law, Margaret Morris of Cromwell; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Marianne Carbonero of Cromwell, Andrew Morris and wife Jen of Rocky Hill, Christine Moultrie of Springfield, MA. Paul Morris and wife Christy of Westbrook; aunts and uncles, Jack and Maryann Scales of Glenville, NY, Marty and Betty Scales of Whitman, MA. her godchild, Aiden Lapinski, of Old Lyme. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to name. Elizabeth spread light and joy wherever she went. All of our lives will be less sunny without her. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday (February 26, 2019) at 9:15 AM from the Rose Hill Funeral Home 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, in the St John Church in Cromwell. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Monday (February 25,2019) from 5 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT. 06492. Please share an online expression of sympathy at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary