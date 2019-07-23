Home

DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence O'Toole Church
494 New Britain Ave.
Hartford, CT
View Map
Emma Iris Colon-Aponte


1931 - 2019
Emma Iris Colon-Aponte Obituary
Emma Iris Colon-Aponte, born in Puerto Rico on May 11, 1931, passed away Friday, July 19th at the age of 88 in her home after suffering from dementia for many years. Although God never blessed her with her own children, she didn't have a shortage of family as her sisters and brothers blessed her with many nieces and nephews. During the last year of her life, she moved to Connecticut and was cared for by her niece Virgen (Maria Romero), with help from Virgen's daughter (Virginia Rodriguez) and Virgen's granddaughter (Desiree Gerena). During her final days, she was surrounded by loved ones including her sisters. She spent her final hours surrounded by 3 generations of nieces, who kept vigil by her side to ensure she wasn't alone when God came to take her home. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 23rd at DeLeon Funeral Home, located on 104 Main St. Hartford, CT from 4-8 pm, with a mass on Wednesday at 10 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, located on 494 New Britain Ave. Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 23, 2019
