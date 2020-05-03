Eugene N. Blodgett, 85, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Newington, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Martha (Tudhope) Blodgett. Born in Bristol, he was the son of the late James and Wanda (Dembowski) Blodgett. Eugene honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his son Kevin Blodgett of Newington and his sister Laura Charpentier of Bristol. His funeral services will be private. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington holds the privilege of serving his family. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.