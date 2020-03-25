|
Florentyna (Zwiercynska) Przychodzen, 94, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 53 years of the late Jerzy Przychodzen, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Bydgoszcz, Poland on July 31, 1925, she was raised Poland and moved to England after World War II. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1952 and after living in Chicago, IL for two years she moved to Manchester, NH for 18 years and then to East Hartford in 1970. Florentyna worked as an inspector at JT Slocumb in South Glastonbury for 15 years until her retirement. Proud of her Polish heritage, she was a member of the Polish Army Veterans Association of America, Post #119 in Hartford and she was a devout member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford. She leaves a son, George Przychodzen of East Hartford; and several nieces and nephews in Poland. The family would like extend a special thanks to their dear friends LaToya Edwards and Bob Lemanski for their devoted support, encouragement, and most of all friendship over the years. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a son, Roman Peter Hodsen; and three sisters. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 11 a.m., at the Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at future date to be announced at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106 or to PAVA Post #119, 202 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, CT 06114. Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home in Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 25, 2020