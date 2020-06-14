Geoffrey Clark Power, 61, passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in Santa Ana California from complications of COVID-19. He resided in Irvine, California for the last 35 years. He leaves two beloved sons, Kyle Geoffrey and Jason Clark, and the mother of both boys, Dana Lyn of Warrensburg, NY. Geoff was born in Detroit, MI to Lawrence David and Rose Marie Power on January 30, 1959 and had two sisters, Chris and Lisa. His father, Lawrence David Power, passed away when he was 7. Geoff became a junior boy scout and attended Catholic school; he was a joyful boy. When he was 12, his mother met and fell in love with Michael Haag. Michael asked Geoff and his two sisters for permission to marry their mother and, after they said yes, Michael proposed and was henceforth a caring father for all the children. They soon moved to Buffalo, NY where Geoff had many fond memories of going to Bill's football games with his dad. Before the family left for Simsbury, CT, Geoff had a new baby brother, Matthew, and a bond was formed, never to be broken. He always excelled in his studies and was drawn to music; he played piano well and it became a life-long passion. In Connecticut, Geoff had his first music gig at a local fine dining room. He enjoyed any chance he had to play music for people and made life-lasting friends in Simsbury. He found the girl of his dreams, Dana Harris, and married in her hometown, Warrensburg, NY, moved to California and became a father of two boys. He instilled in them a love for sports, formed neighbor teams, and even became the coach of some of them. Geoff leaves his parents Rose Marie and Michael Haag; his siblings and their spouses, Chris Power (Bruce Goldetsky); Lisa Tassinari (Brian); Kathleen Colpitts (Wallace/Kip); Karen Haag; Matthew Haag (Rebecca/Becky); nieces Valerie, Emily, Stella, Vivian, Kelsie, and nephew Eric. Geoff had many cousins in several Midwest states and many aunts and uncles. He so enjoyed the big family reunions – he loved a good crowd and was the first one there and the last to leave. He always searched for a piano to entertain the group. He had many jobs through the years including a financial controller of a textile company, selling life insurance, and working in a marketing company. Most recently he was working in a law firm. Although Geoff lived many miles away from his family, he has always been in their hearts and minds and will be deeply missed. Geoff was smart, funny and quick witted. Many people felt Geoff had a charismatic presence that could set anyone at ease. He found joy in teaching and valued a free exchange of ideas and opinions. One of his greatest passions was sharing his knowledge and unique point of view with his boys and he took pride in watching them grow. For the last year he was very active in his church. He often volunteered to help set up the food pantry and enjoyed participating in men's groups. These men become close friends and cared for him when he was ill. Upon his passing, his family was flooded with loving memories and stories of his big heart and energetic personality. A time will soon be announced for a celebration of life with family and friends. To comply with current social distancing requirements, this will be done remotely. Expression of sympathy may take the form of a donation to his church, Saddleback Irvine Peace Center, www.saddleback.com or a random act of kindness in Geoff's name.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.