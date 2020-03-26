|
|
Gloria Barnes Harper, 84, of NY, NY, beloved wife of the late Nelson Vance Harper, Jr. passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at her home. Born May 5, 1935, in Windsor, CT, daughter of the late Ralph and Helen (Johansson) Barnes, she was a poet, writer, international cover girl, model, actress, genealogist, and game inventor. She is survived by her children Christine Rowe Harper and James Vance Harper, their spouses Michael Stuart Kramer and Adriana Carrillo Harper, and grandchildren Catherine, Isabelle, William, and Michael Harper. She loved travel, swimming, bridge, and a good joke. She will be sorely missed. Private committal Services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery, Windsor. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangement. Her service will be TribuCast at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/69399812 at 12 Noon on Friday, March 27, 2020 and thereafter available to view for 90 days. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020