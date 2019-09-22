Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
120 Church Ave.
Forestville, CT
1956 - 2019
Gregory Danilewicz Obituary
Gregory Danilewicz, 63, of Forestville, passed unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Reducha) Danilewicz. Gregory was born in Bialystok, Poland on January 20, 1956 the son of the late Wladyslaw and Maria (Danielewicz) Danilewicz. He came to the United States in 1979. He was an I.T. tech and currently working in systems support at Bristol Hospital. Gregory was a devoted and faithful member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville. Both he and his wife were very supportive volunteers with the Felician Sisters of Enfield and their soup kitchen. He enjoyed travel and sports, being a loyal Yankee fan. Gregory will be remembered as a very faithful and religious man who loved his family, church and God. Besides his wife, he leaves his daughter and her husband, Anna and Eric Thomen; brothers and their wives, Romuald and Halina Danilewicz and Marek and Alina Danilewicz; his uncle Tad Danielewicz and cousins Fr. Noel Danielewicz, OFM, Paul, Tom and Robert Danielewicz and Joann Nejfelt; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughters Malgorzata "Margaret" and Sara Danilewicz. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. His funeral will leave the funeral home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal service and interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Church. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gregory's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
