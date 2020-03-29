|
Helen Flaherty Dulack, 95, of Stafford Springs, beloved wife of the late Joseph Thomas Dulack, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Evergreen Health Care Facility. Born in Rockville to the late Francis and Mary (Dwyer) Flaherty, she was raised in Rockville and spent most of her life in Rockingham, NC. Helen was a schoolteacher for 25 years and was a member of the National Education Association. She was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Hamlet, NC where she served as secretary and treasurer of the altar society, as well as a lector, and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Helen enjoyed reading, bridge, golfing, traveling the world, and was a die hard UCONN fan. She was also extremely proud of her Irish heritage. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Sciarra of Rockville, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Evergreen for their compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
