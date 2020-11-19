Horace Herwin Smart, 94, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family on Friday, November 6, 2020. Horace was born on May 18, 1926, in Sherwood Content, in the Parish of Trelawny, Jamaica to the late Alexander and Fleda Fergesen Smart. Mr. Smart is survived by his devoted wife, Hyacinth, who he called, "G"; daughters, Gillian (Bill) Francis, Charmaine Craig , June Smart and stepdaughter, Marie (Ranley) Sturges; son, Donovan Smart; stepson, Maurice (Aisha) Edwards; grandchildren, Reverend Karen (Raymond) Kirlew, Tamara Francis, Dwayne Francis, Mellissa Craig, Jeffrey (Theresa) Craig, Jason (Diane) Craig, Jameelah (Edward) Martin, Daniel Smart, Jeremy (Lauren) Gadarowski, Angelyn Edwards, Aidyn Edwards, Aubrey Edwards, and Amalyah Edwards; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Urithe Stewart; one adopted sister, Althia (Newton) Smith; as well as a host of nieces , nephews, cousins and additional beloved relatives . A live streamed celebration of his life will take place on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114. To leave a message of comfort for the Smart family, view the full obituary and live streamed service, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com