Jacquelyn J. Flynn, 87, of Wethersfield and Old Saybrook, passed away on May 23, 2020 due to complications of COVID19. Jacquelyn was the daughter of Nicholas Emonds and Claire (Massaro) Emonds. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to her husband, Edward L. Flynn, Jr. She is survived by her loving daughter Lee-Ann Flynn of Old Saybrook who served has her caregiver. The last words she spoke were to her expressing her love and gratitude. She is also survived by a son, Jeff (Peggy) and grandchildren, Nick and Lisa. Her granddog, Misha, was her beloved companion to whom she was always sneaking treats which earned her the nickname, "French Fry Grandma". Jackie was born May 20, 1933 in the south end of Hartford, but moved to Wethersfield where she lived for over 70 years. During her youth, she was an avid dancer and gymnast. She performed all over the area and won countless ribbons. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School where she shined academically due to her genius intellect. Jackie was a gourmet cook and loved to feed her family and friends. She insisted on cooking the family holiday dinners right up until the end. You didn't leave her house until you had way too much to eat and your cheeks hurt from laughing too hard due to her comedic personality. Jackie was a stay-at-home mom. She served as room mother to every class her children were in and volunteered for numerous community and church events. She and Ed were communicants of Corpus Christi Church in Wethersfield where they attended daily mass for decades. Jackie and her family summered in Indian Town, Old Saybrook. She loved to take walks on the beach, swim, and drive around the neighborhood in the golf cart. She was very well read and kept up with current events. There wasn't a topic that she couldn't discuss. Her quit wit and dry sense of humor brought light to conversations. When Ed became ill, he and Jackie moved into Apple Rehab Saybrook. Jackie adapted quickly to make herself part of the community. She could always be found kidding and giving fist pumps with the staff and other residents. All that mattered to her was that the two of them were together. She was a three-time cancer survivor, but never allowed that to define her. In fact, according to her, she never even had so much as a cold a day in her life. She was a spitfire. She was also one of the luckiest people around. Foxwoods Casino was her "country club". Jackie never met a slot machine that she didn't like. Jackie wanted to thank her next door neighbors, The McCarter family, for their friendship and support. She also had special fondness for her cousins and friends Risa Gallicchio, Nikki Dubinsky, Jennifer Roberts-McGee, Jean McGee, Patte Foley, and the Webb family. Jackie sincerely wanted to thank the staff at Apple Rehab Saybrook for their outstanding care. They became family to her and she loved each and every one of them dearly. One thing is certain, Jackie is in heaven dancing and singing to Patti LaBelle's "Over the Rainbow"! Jackie's life was celebrated at a private service per her request.



