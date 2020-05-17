James Correll Spencer, of Virginia Beach, VA & South Lyme, CT died on May 15, due to complications of the Coronavirus. Jim was raised in Manchester, CT, graduated class of 1948 from Manchester High School. Went on to attend Iowa State on a swimming scholarship and graduated U Conn after serving in the Coast Guard during the Koran War. He had a successful career for over 30 years as an engineer with the Connecticut Department of Transportation. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Olsen and together raised 3 children. Jan Compagnon (Paul), Diane Leathe (D. Kevin) and David Spencer (Marilyn). He also leaves grandchildren, Paul Compagnon, Michael Matterelli, Elizabeth White and Jeff Spencer; great grandchildren, Cayden and Anden White. After Lois's death in 2010, he married Agnes Wren. Which added 3 more children; Patricia, John (Suzanne) and Michael *deceased*(Gisele); 3 grandsons, Michael Jr (Melissa), Graeme & John and 2 great grandchildren, Ella and Michael. Jim is preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Compagnon. There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Connecticut. A long life, well lived by a kind, generous, loving man. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a condolence and update service information go to www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.