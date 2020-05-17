James C. Spencer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Correll Spencer, of Virginia Beach, VA & South Lyme, CT died on May 15, due to complications of the Coronavirus. Jim was raised in Manchester, CT, graduated class of 1948 from Manchester High School. Went on to attend Iowa State on a swimming scholarship and graduated U Conn after serving in the Coast Guard during the Koran War. He had a successful career for over 30 years as an engineer with the Connecticut Department of Transportation. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Olsen and together raised 3 children. Jan Compagnon (Paul), Diane Leathe (D. Kevin) and David Spencer (Marilyn). He also leaves grandchildren, Paul Compagnon, Michael Matterelli, Elizabeth White and Jeff Spencer; great grandchildren, Cayden and Anden White. After Lois's death in 2010, he married Agnes Wren. Which added 3 more children; Patricia, John (Suzanne) and Michael *deceased*(Gisele); 3 grandsons, Michael Jr (Melissa), Graeme & John and 2 great grandchildren, Ella and Michael. Jim is preceded in death by his grandson, Robert Compagnon. There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Connecticut. A long life, well lived by a kind, generous, loving man. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a condolence and update service information go to www.altmeyerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved