James George Ashwell, 72, of Newington, CT passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his home with his beloved wife Kathleen at his side. Born January 19, 1948 in Southington, CT, Jim grew up in Plantsville, CT in the Selah Barnes house (circa 1774). Jim graduated from Cheshire Academy and Valley Forge Military Academy & College in 1968. It was at Valley Forge where Jim's love of God and Country, strength and character, consideration of others, and high sense of duty, honor, loyalty, and courage were fostered. Continuing a family legacy of military service, Jim enlisted in the United States Army and served with the Americal Division in Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces. Following his discharge, Jim began his professional career. He became a certified member of the Professional Golfers' Association and worked as the Head Golf Professional at Indian Hill Country Club in Newington, CT. During his tenure there, he especially enjoyed working with the young golfers to develop their skills and to teach the rules and etiquette of the game. Jim spent 35 years in sales positions at Stanley Works, Butler Paper, Amstek Metal, and Gibbs Wire and Steel. He traveled throughout the country and worked tirelessly to promote good customer relationships and provide quality personal service. In his retirement, Jim was employed part-time at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home in West Hartford, CT where he felt privileged to serve families and guests. Additionally, Jim was an active member at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford, CT where he and Kathleen were married on June 18, 1983. Jim served in many leadership capacities at Emanuel. He was a member of the Church Council for several years, including a term as President. He also served on the Board of Capitol Towers. His position as Head Usher was a natural fit for Jim. He never missed a Sunday to welcome churchgoers with a strong handshake, warm smile, and personal greeting. Throughout Jim's life he had a true passion for golf. He loved being out on the course as a caddy, player, coach, or spectator, and he considered himself lucky to attend several Masters Tournaments. One of his greatest joys was to be his niece's golf mentor during her high school and college years. Jim's mission in life was to lift others up, and he instinctively knew how to connect with people and to make them feel special. Jim made it a habit to carry American flag pins to hand out to any veterans he met. This was his way of thanking them for their service. He loved his family deeply and was always there to celebrate with them in good times and to support and sustain them in hard times. His positive and optimistic spirit never waned, and he will truly be missed by all. Jim lived a life of honorable service to our country, steadfast devotion to his wife and family, and utmost dedication to his church, his professions, and the game of golf. Jim is survived by his wife Kathleen Wilson Ashwell, his sister-in-law Ella Ashwell, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Irving and Elaine Wilson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathryn LaPointe and husband Thomas, his brother-in-law James Wilson and wife Pamela, and his brother-in-law John Wilson and partner Patricia. In addition, he is survived by his nieces Erika Corredine and husband T. J., Kirsten LaPointe and husband Daniel, Anne Hadley and husband Garrett, and Amy Wilson. Jim was predeceased by his father William Henry Ashwell and his mother Eleanor Ferguson Ashwell. He was also predeceased by his brother William J. Ashwell and his beloved niece Stephanie Ashwell. A private graveside service will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery. If circumstances permit, a memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Valley Forge Military Academy & College, Development Office, 1001 Eagle Road, Wayne, PA 19087 or a charity of the donor's choice. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.