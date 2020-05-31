James P. Connolly, 80, known as Pat to family and friends, died at home in West Hartford, on March 13, 2020. Born October 28, 1939, he was the son of James Cyril "Tiger" and Virginia Straughan Connolly. He was raised in Simsbury with his sister, Pam. He graduated from Kingswood School in 1958. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1962, where he played intercollegiate athletics and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi. He was elected to membership in the Tudor & Stuart Club, a student/faculty honor society. He was a 1965 graduate of the UCONN Law School and was admitted to the bars of Connecticut, Maine, United States District Court for CT, US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Supreme Court of the US. He located his law offices in the Greater Hartford area and concentrated his practice in the civil jury trial field. As an accomplished trial lawyer, his practice took him to all corners of the state and he forged enduring friendships with many lawyers. He sat on the Executive Committee of the Hartford County Bar, the Barristers Ball Committee, and was a member of the University Club. With Culver Modisette, he founded the Farmington Valley Lacrosse Program and took delight in coaching 6th, 7th and 8th graders as well as secondary school and college athletes. He coached the University of Connecticut lacrosse team in 1987. He was a member of the Northern CT Lacrosse Assoc. He attended almost all of Hopkins' 9 NCAA-Division I championship lacrosse games. Pat enjoyed the game of golf, especially in retirement with his friends. Pat was blessed with a vivid imagination and his kids remember fondly his cartoons and bedtime Reddy, Steddy and Teddy tales. He is survived by his beloved sons, Peter Straughan Connolly of Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Nicholas McManamy Connolly and his wife, Michelle Oh Connolly, of Natick Massachusetts – and "Poppity" enjoyed his seven grandchildren immensely, Eliza Lachance Connolly, Benjamin Lincoln Connolly, Aidan James Connolly, Katherine Smith Connolly, Theodore McManamy Connolly, William Patrick Connolly, Daniel H. Connolly. He is also survived by his beloved niece, Sarah Bartlett, of Simsbury and two grand nephews, Robert Owen Neighbours IV of Simsbury, and Taylor Samuel Neighbours of Stamford, his former wives, Judith Maura McManamy of Cape Elizabeth, Maine and Julia Brezina Dunlop of West Hartford. He was pre-deceased by his sister and best friend, Pamela Connolly Bartlett. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. Not a day passed but that he expressed gratitude for the gift of life. Pat asked that no donations be made, but that people offer an act of charity to someone with him in mind. The family will announce details of a memorial service at a later date.



