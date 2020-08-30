1/1
James V. Dowdell
1959 - 2020
Portland, ME -- James Dowdell, March 28 1959 - August 13 2020, was predeceased by his amazing, beloved wife Mary E. (Grover) Dowdell, and his mother Helen R. Dowdell. He is survived by father Victor L. Dowdell, Jr. (Mary Alice), Moorestown NJ; sister Catherine Dowdell, Rockland, ME; brother Charles Dowdell (Angie), Duluth, GA; and many awesome friends, cousins, and IBEW brothers and sisters. Please think of him when you encounter his favorite things: reading, learning, working with his hands, creating, cooking, eating, drinking, smoking, traveling, driving his Porsche or BMW, paddling down a slow moving river, birding, camping, watching baseball, or Formula One racing. There will be a private interment at a later date. Donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center (moffit.org) or Avian Research and Conservation Institute (ARCI) (arcinst.org).

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
