|
|
Jeffrey Ronald Henry Muzljakovich, 56, of Centerbrook, CT, beloved husband of Susan (Gardner) Muzljakovich, passed away of complications related to covid-19 on April 15, 2020. Jeff was born in Putnam, CT and was a 1983 graduate of Killingly High School. Jeff was a truck driver and was employed at R&R Freight Services in North Branford, CT. He was a dedicated Red Sox and Patriots fan, loved to hang out with his family and friends and being the life of the party. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. Jeffrey is survived by daughters, Kaitlin Jones and Herbie Smith of Portland, CT; Samantha Muzljakovich of Los Angeles, CA and son Michael and Vongdeuane Muzljakovich of Danielson, CT. He cherished each of his grandchildren, Joseph, Caleb, Ethan, Teegan, Julian and Harley. Jeffrey is also survived by his mother Jacqueline (Daigneault) Muzljakovich of Danielson, CT; mother-in-law Barbara Gardner of Centerbrook, CT; sisters, Dawn Deary of Norwich, CT; Pauline and Michael Moore of Danielson, CT; Melissa and Timothy Mariano of Bradenton, FL; brother John and Danielle Muzljakovich III of Ottawa, Ontario; brother-in-law Michael and Linda Gardner of Centerbrook, CT; sister-in- law Mary Gardner of Old Saybrook, CT and many nieces and nephews. Jeff was a big guy with an even bigger heart and he left this world a better place for being in it. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Labs4rescue.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020