João Monteiro Carvalho, 78, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Leonor (Freitas) Carvalho. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal on June 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Puim) Carvalho. He and his wife immigrated to the United States in 1967. He was employed at Sealtest Dairy for 32 years. João was a man of few words but a great observer of life. He enjoyed following American and European politics and was a huge fan of soccer. His favorite pastime was sitting at the kitchen table reading his multiple newspapers. Besides his wife of 53 years, João is survived by his daughter Ann Fuini of Hebron, two sons, Michael Carvalho of Wethersfield and Steven Carvalho and his spouse, Stephen Santoro of Becket, MA. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Ashley Carvalho of Wethersfield, Evan Fuini of New Haven, Emma Fuini of Hebron and Corey Adam Armastus of Becket, MA. Additionally, he is survived by his brothers Jose Carvalho and his wife, Palmira, of East Hartford, Manuel Carvalho and his wife, Rosa, of Hudson, MA and his sister Filomena Monteiro of São Paulo, Brazil. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Antonio Carvalho and his sister, Maria Tavares both of Wethersfield. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to his CNA's Kia and Sophia. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the viewing, funeral mass and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield, 06109. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in João's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
