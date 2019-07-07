Home

John P. Machowski


1941 - 2019
John P. Machowski Obituary
John P. Machowski, 78, of Farmington, husband of the late Kathleen (McNamara) Machowski, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home. He was born May 10, 1941 in New Britain, son of the late John M. and Aldona (Kolosky) Machowski. Mr. Machowski was a Florist in the family business, Machowski Florist in New Britain. John loved to fish and spend time working in his garden. He is survived by his sons, John M. Machowski of Farmington and Damian E. Machowski of Billings, MT; his sister, Aldona Machowski-Allevo; his grandchildren, Kody Machowski, Nathaniel Machowski, Meagan Goodman, Benjamin Machowski and Annie Machowski. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 9th at St. Mary's Cemetery on Stanley Street in New Britain. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to John's final arrangements may be sent to the funeral home at PO BOX 411, Canton, CT 06019. Please visit John's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019
