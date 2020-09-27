Reverend John Patrick McHugh, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25th, 2020. Born August 27th, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Patrick and Catherine McHugh. Fr. McHugh studied at the High School of Art and Design, which led to a career in art. In 1984, however, he decided to enter the seminary at the age of 44. He studied philosophy and theology at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell for the Archdiocese of Hartford. Having completed his seminary formation, Fr. McHugh was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Reverend John F. Whealon at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford on January 12, 1992. Fr. McHugh's early assignments were as Parochial Vicar at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church in Hartford and St. Joseph Church in Bristol. He would later serve at St. James Church in Manchester, St. Dunstan Church in Glastonbury, St. John Fisher Church in Marlborough, and St. Mary Church in Simsbury. His final assignment was to St. Patrick Church in Collinsville, where he would serve as Administrator and then Pastor until his retirement in 2015. Throughout his priesthood, Fr. McHugh found ways to incorporate his artistic background, including working for many years on the graphic design of the "Quest" prayer booklets of the Office of Small Christian Communities. A private Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Chapel of the Pastoral Center at St. Thomas Seminary, 467 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield on Friday (Oct. 2) at 11:00am. The Most Rev. Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford, will be the Principal Celebrant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Mountain Commons (3 John H. Stewart Drive, Newington, CT 06111), whose staff provided Fr. McHugh with such compassionate care during the past few months. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.