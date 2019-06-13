Joyce B. Fish, of Bolton, CT, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on June 5 at the age of 89. Her husband, Art predeceased her at the young age of 43, passing away on their 21st anniversary, leaving her to raise their young children alone. Joyce is survived by her four children, Linda Calef and her husband, Bruce, of Lebanon, Barbara Van Buren and her husband, Dale, of Hebron, Dolores Haberern and her husband, Ronald, also of Hebron, and her son Andrew Fish of Bolton. She is also known widely and affectionately as "Grandma Fish" to 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and countless extended and church family and friends. A memorial service for Joyce is scheduled for Monday, June 17, at 11:00 at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 296 New Britain Ave, Newington, CT, with a lunch reception to follow. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of her arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary