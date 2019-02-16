Judith "Judy or Beaud" May Meek, 78, truly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her, peacefully passed away at home, the morning of February 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Harold F. and Phyllis May Davis, she was born in Hartford, on May 8, 1940 and graduated from Lebanon High School. Judy's fondest memories consisted of being a proud member and a delegate of the W.B.A for decades as well as the VFW. She adored the nights of playing cards, bingo and bowling with friends, especially with Kay Kathleen. She looked forward to her yearly road trip with her sister in law & friend Peggy Trueb. The things that made her happiest were pigs, her earring collection, The outlook on life in the Maxine Comics™, playing super nintendo, enjoying her coffee and time with Rebecca & Kelly.Judy is survived by her husband Norman Meek, her brother Steven Davis of NH, her children; Kenneth James Meek, Kelly Ann Meek Leclerc Syndal and her husband Edward F. Snydal III of Hebron, her granddaughter Rebecca Grace Leclerc with father Dennis B. Leclerc, her grandson Aaron Kenneth Burstein with mother Laurie Meek Burstein, and her granddaughter Kaleigh Meek. She is also survived by members of the Abbott, Dignoti and Trueb families; and her great niece Rachel R. LaBonte.Funeral services and burial will be private. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester has care of the arrangements. In lieu of services she wishes to be remembered with a Big Smile, a Big Laugh and a Big Hug. (And a "Oh She's Sooo Cute!")To share condolences, please email her granddaughter, Rebecca at [email protected] or online at www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary