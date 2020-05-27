I loved taking care of Mr. Winthrop and feel privileged to have been a part of his life. I have very fond memories of him coming to see me with his dog, Leah, and his devoted care-givers. He was hard of hearing but wore these adorable headphones with a mike that I could speak into. I will always cherish the witty and opinionated conversations I had with him. His was a life well-lived and he will be missed dearly by all those who knew him.

Anju Nohria