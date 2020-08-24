Keith Barnard Johnson, 87, of Mansfield Center, CT, Professor Emeritus at UCONN, passed peacefully at Windham Memorial Community Hospital, Friday (August 21, 2020). He was born January 5, 1933, in California, Pennsylvania, the youngest of four children to Everett Daniel Johnson and June (Barnard) Johnson. The family moved to Fredonia, New York in 1936. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University/SUNY College of Forestry, his MBA and DBA from Washington University in St Louis and a CFA while teaching in Storrs at UCONN. He worked in the School of Business Administration for 34 years, and was the Head of the Finance Department for 12 years before his retirement in 1996. While he enjoyed his many professional accomplishments such as his time in Washington D.C. at the Securities and Exchange Commission as Staff Economist and his summers as a Ford Foundation Scholar at Harvard Business School, he was truly most proud of his work with all of his students at the University. Keith entered the military after college and served during the Korean Conflict in Japan and Korea. He spent the two years in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps, attaining the rank of Corporal before his honorable discharge. He enjoyed helping his community in many ways; serving on the Mansfield Town Council, the Fire and Safety Commission and being a Cub Scout Pack Leader. He had a knack for combining his hobbies with his community commitments, as evinced by his creation and organization (with Mom's substantial help!!) of the Keg Jog. For 18 years they held the road race/fundraiser/keg party that raised money for the WCMH Auxiliary. He also devoted significant time to Joshua's Trust and The Mansfield Historical Society. Besides his academic and civic accomplishments he took great joy in listening to Dixieland Jazz, jogging and walking, crossword puzzles, traveling, reading newspapers and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marietta (Welch) and their two sons, Seth Yen and his wife Brandy of Denville, N.J. and their children Hunter and Willow; Brad and his wife Sandi of New Canaan, CT and their children Logan, Riley and Larson. Additionally he leaves his sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Bill Sabey and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Helen and William Locke and his brother Wally. A celebration of Keith's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Keith to the Keith B. Johnson Student Emergency Award or the Thomas J. O'Brien Finance PhD Fund in Honor of Keith B. Johnson with a check sent payable to the UConn Foundation Inc. and a memo of the fund name: The UConn Foundation, Inc. Attn: Data Services 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206 Storrs, CT 06269-3206 or to: Joshua's Trust PO Box 4 Mansfield Center, CT 06250



