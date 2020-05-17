Laura Yopp, 85, formerly a resident of Bloomfield and then South Windsor CT, passed away from COVID-19 on May 4th at a nursing home in Holyoke, MA. Laura was a retired elementary school teacher, who began her career at The Southwest School in Windsor Locks. From there, she transferred to Rawson Elementary School in Hartford in the late 1960's, where she taught for another 23 years. She is survived by her children, Jeff Plaks of Edmond, Ok, Eric Plaks of Escondido, CA, Stacey Phillips of Northampton, MA and five loving grandchildren. She was known for her respect for animals and her love of physical health. In lieu of flowers, contributions may either be sent to The Beagle Freedom Project https://bfp.org/donate/ or Doctors Without Borders at https:donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.