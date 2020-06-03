Lisa G. Tardif
Lisa Gaye Tardif, 61, of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Alcid and Florida Thibodeau. Lisa was a former New Britain resident before moving to Berlin 24 years ago. She was formerly employed at Honeywell. Lisa enjoyed crafting, baking, motorcycle rides, playing Yahtzee and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Frank Tardif; two sons, Franky Tardif and his significant other, Danielle Reola, and Christian Tardif; a sister-in-law and close friend Lynn Desimone; a brother, Bradley Thibodeau; two sisters, Debbie Genovese and Cynthia Thibodeau; a granddaughter, Jada Tardif; and several nieces and nephews. Lisa is predeceased by her brothers Breck and Greg Thibodeau. A memorial service will be planned for a later time. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Lisa with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 2, 2020
I love you aunt Lisa. Ill never forget all the happiness I felt when I spent time with you. RIP beautiful lady.
Candace
Family
June 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.RIP beautiful girl.the lords compassion and comfort be with you and you re entire family and all of us as well.
Don bedrosian
Family
