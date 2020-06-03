Lisa Gaye Tardif, 61, of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Alcid and Florida Thibodeau. Lisa was a former New Britain resident before moving to Berlin 24 years ago. She was formerly employed at Honeywell. Lisa enjoyed crafting, baking, motorcycle rides, playing Yahtzee and spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Frank Tardif; two sons, Franky Tardif and his significant other, Danielle Reola, and Christian Tardif; a sister-in-law and close friend Lynn Desimone; a brother, Bradley Thibodeau; two sisters, Debbie Genovese and Cynthia Thibodeau; a granddaughter, Jada Tardif; and several nieces and nephews. Lisa is predeceased by her brothers Breck and Greg Thibodeau. A memorial service will be planned for a later time. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Lisa with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.