Lloyd Carrington Morgan, affectionately known by many as "Chocolate", 80 of Windsor, CT. departed this life, peacefully, with his daughter and nephew by his side on February 2, 2019. He was born in Clarendon, Jamaica on September 12, 1938. "Chocolate" loved to spend time with family, cooking big meals and entertaining his friends and family, as well as traveling; especially to Jamaica for his annual trip. He was generous, kind, and caring and he loved his family dearly. In fact, his daughter Keisha, who he spent every day with over the past two years was his most prized possession. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving daughter Lakeisha Stewart, of Windsor, sisters Leleith Ricketts and her husband George of Palm Coast, FL; Meva Blake of Cape Coral, FL; and brother George Morgan of NY; and his nephews, Ronald Bair and his wife Eyvonne, of Newington, CT; Dawson Irwin, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and his niece Annette McDermott, of Newington, CT; his great niece Chassidy Harrington and great nephews Ronald Jr., Rhyan, and Rhandyn Bair, and his long time best friend, and brother-in-law, George Ricketts and a host of other cousins,relatives and friends. Besides his parents Daphne Miller Dunkley, and Victor Morgan, he was predeceased by his stepfather Cornelius Dunkley, and his aunts, Leleith Douglas, and Ivy Grant.A celebration of his life will take place, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd., in South Windsor, CT., with a calling hour 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m., and a Christian service to follow at 1:00 p.m. A repast will follow at the West Indian Social Club, on 3340 Main Street, in Hartford, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary