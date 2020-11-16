Lucien R. "Butch" Pomerleau, 91, of Wallingford, died peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center. He was the beloved husband of 61 years of the late Cecile R. Pomerleau. He was born in Livermore Falls, ME, September 22, 1929, a son of the late Alfred and Marie (Fortier) Pomerleau and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft until his retirement and was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. He enjoyed spending summers at his cottage in Maine. Lucien was a member of the Knights of Columbus Pinta Council # 5 and the American Legion. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah LaButis and her husband Vincent of Wallingford, Susan Cowan and her husband Steven of Colchester, and Cynthia Pomerleau of Wallingford; his granddaughter, Emily Cowan of Colchester; his sister, Claire Richard of Maine; and several in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Leo, Cyrille and Andrew; and his sisters, Elaine, Jacqueline, Madeline, Fabiola and Aurore. His family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Masonicare for the excellent care that they provided. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required) Friends who cannot attend in person are invited to safely watch a livestream of the mass available on his online obituary page located at www.wallingfordfh.com
. Gifts in his memory may be sent to either: Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford CT., 06492, or the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Rd., Meriden, CT 06450. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com