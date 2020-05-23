Margaret "Peggy" Myers, 72, of Vernon passed away peacefully early May 19, 2020 in Manchester Memorial Hospital due to complications from diabetes. Peggy was born Oct. 30, 1947 in Windham, CT to the late Robert and Minnie Stearns. She grew up in Manchester and was a longtime resident in East Windsor and then in Windsor Locks before moving to Vernon 11 years ago. She was a stay at home mom and day care "mom" to many, many children over the years. She was very good at keeping all the kids entertained, whether it was a backyard circus, neighborhood parade, or scavenger hunt. She was involved in fund raising for the Girls Scouts and playground equipment for Prospect Hill Park. She loved to talk to anyone and give advice, cook/bake and spoil her grandchildren. She managed everything while being legally blind an unable to drive. She is survived by her two daughters, Alyce Hampton and Billie Jo Mitchell, and son Charlie Hampton. She also leaves three grandchildren, Julia and James Mitchell, Kevin Hampton and one great-grandson Aiden Hampton. She leaves her brother Robert Stearns and sister Edwina Levy. She was predeceased by siblings Linda and John Stearns. She also leaves her ex-husbands William Hampton and Carl Myers. Special thanks to her daughter Billie Jo Mitchell, who helped her so much through her ailing health. Per her request there will not be services. Her ashes will be scattered at the Charleston Breachway, RI, where her, her parents and children spent great times camping and fishing. Thank you to the State of CT Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind (BESB) for their assistance over the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Peggy's memory may be made to: BESB 184 Windsor Ave. Windsor, CT 06095. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.