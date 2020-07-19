Mary Ann (Whitley) Jacobs, 91, of Middletown, wife of the late Vernon (Jake) Jacobs, died Tuesday July 14th, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Lown) Whitley. Mary Ann was employed as a clerk at Stop and Shop for thirty years. Her laugh, peskiness, and spunk kept her young at heart. She'd spend countless evenings under her blanket watching sports (especially UConn) with anyone who would join her. Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Cindy Jacobs-Fernandez and her husband Henry Fernandez of Middletown, and Patty Selinsky and her husband Bob of Summerville, SC, daughter-in-law Norma Jacobs of Middletown, grandsons Eric Selinsky and wife Monica Selinsky, Brent Jacobs, Kevin Selinsky and wife Nathena Selinsky, Shane Jacobs, Michael Fernandez, and granddaughter Charmaine Lane and several great grandsons. She was predeceased by her husband, Jake, son, Raymond, and sister, Margaret Rau. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd at 12:30 at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the State Veterans' Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Those who wish may send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com