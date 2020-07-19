1/
Mary Ann Jacobs
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann (Whitley) Jacobs, 91, of Middletown, wife of the late Vernon (Jake) Jacobs, died Tuesday July 14th, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Lown) Whitley. Mary Ann was employed as a clerk at Stop and Shop for thirty years. Her laugh, peskiness, and spunk kept her young at heart. She'd spend countless evenings under her blanket watching sports (especially UConn) with anyone who would join her. Mary Ann is survived by her daughters, Cindy Jacobs-Fernandez and her husband Henry Fernandez of Middletown, and Patty Selinsky and her husband Bob of Summerville, SC, daughter-in-law Norma Jacobs of Middletown, grandsons Eric Selinsky and wife Monica Selinsky, Brent Jacobs, Kevin Selinsky and wife Nathena Selinsky, Shane Jacobs, Michael Fernandez, and granddaughter Charmaine Lane and several great grandsons. She was predeceased by her husband, Jake, son, Raymond, and sister, Margaret Rau. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd at 12:30 at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the State Veterans' Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Those who wish may send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial Gathering
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
Sorry for the loss of your mom, grand mother , gr grandma , and rest of extended family.
You all were important customers of mine thru Pizza Palace all those year ago..
Hugs and prayers for you all.


Laura K Rocha
Laura K Rocha
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved