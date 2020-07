Mary Elizabeth (Bette) Smith Knight, 90, of Eddington, Maine, mother of Craig C. Knight of Eddington and J. Lawrence Knight of Hudson, NH, died at home on June 15, 2020. A burial service will take place at Grove Cemetery in Belfast, ME. Date and time will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Bangor Humane Society.