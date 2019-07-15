Miriam "Mims" Butterworth - historian, educator, activist, parent - was born in Hartford, CT, April 14, 1918. She died in Bloomfield, July 9, 2019, just a few miles from her childhood home, but traveled the world from Germany in 1938, to the 1995 World Conference on Women in China. She served as chair of the CT PUCA, on the West Hartford Town Council, and was acting president of Hartford College for Women. In her later years she authored several books on history and social causes. Her husband of 50 years, Oliver Butterworth, died in 1990. Mims is survived by Michael and Carol Hastings Butterworth of Tolland, CT; Tim Butterworth and Kay Kloppenburg, of Chesterfield, NH; Dan Butterworth and Beverly Blood, of Pascoag, RI.; Kate Butterworth Valdez and Steve Thornton of West Hartford, CT; nine grandchildren, almost 13 great-grandchildren, and two former exchange students: Detlef Leenen of Berlin, Germany and Anna Bing Major, of Beaufort, SC, and their families. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 15, 2019