Dr. Morton I Jaffe, 91, died at home in New York City on May 12, 2020. Born in New Britain CT, he graduated from Boston University and completed his Doctor of Business Administration at Harvard University in 1971. He was an Assistant Professor at the University of Connecticut, a Professor of Business Administration at Baruch College and in demand as an expert witness in his field. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betsy Latimer Jaffe, and leaves a nephew and his wife, Allan and Phyllis Hartstein of Boca Raton, FL, a cousin Gail Jaffe of New York City, and an extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Cure PSP Foundation, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.



