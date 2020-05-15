Nancy (Wirtig) Graham, 81, of Southbury and formerly of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late William E. Graham (2004), died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Southbury. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Swanson) Wirtig, she grew up in Fairfield and has lived in Bridgeport and Stratford for most of her life. She was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School. Prior to her retirement, Nancy was a market analyst with a market research company. She loved to read, and she enjoyed going to tag sales and flea markets. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, Scott Graham of Ellington, and Todd Graham of Lexington, Kentucky; her brother Robert Wirtig of Danbury, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Edward Flynn, her sister Ruth Potter, and her sister-in-law Rae Wirtig. Her family would like to thank the compassionate staff at the Lutheran Home in Southbury for the wonderful care that they gave to Nancy. Funeral services and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 15, 2020.