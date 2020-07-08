Olive Davis, 75, of Hartford, CT departed this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Olive was born on December 23, 1944 in Berlin, CT to the late Chester M. Anderson and Olive (Hubbard) Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy her daughter, Tyshawn Milner; sons, Leonard and Sam Campbell; as well as a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, relatives, and friends. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. To leave a message of comfort for the Davis family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
<http://www.hkhfuneralservices.com