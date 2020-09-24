Paul Anthony Shaker, Jr., 55 of New Britain, Ct. died Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General, with his wife, Barbara by his side. Paul was born November 27, 1964 in New Britain and was the son of Paul A. Shaker, Sr. and the late Kathleen M. McNamara. Paul graduated from New Britain High School, Class of 1983 and the N. E. Institute of Mortuary Science at Mount Ida College, Boston and Newton, Mass. He opened the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home with his father in November 1993. His family owned and operated funeral home has been successful over the past 27 years. Paul was a legendary New York Yankees fan, taking great pride in celebrating 27 Times World Championships. He was a member of Elk's Lodge #957, Eighth Ward Political Club, the Italian Political Independent Club, Sons of Italy in America and Generale Ameglio Society, Inc., Oaks Club and a former member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club. In addition to his father, Paul A. Shaker, Sr., Paul is survived by his wife and business partner, Barbara B. Spada-Shaker, his sisters, Kellyann Tuscano Shaker, Kari Shaker Hudson, his nephews, Ricky Entralgo and Dillon Hudson, his niece, Brigid Entralgo, great nephew Bryce and great niece Cora; stepsons, Sebastiano Paul Spada and his wife, Jenna (Pasquarelli) & their children Olivia and Riley, Anthony Paul Spada and his wife, Amanda (Perno) and their son, Anthony Paul Spada, Jr.; Paul's uncle and godfather, Mayor William J. McNamara and his wife, Saundra, great aunt, Dolores Ziembko and many cousins and friends. Paul was predeceased by his mother, Kathleen M. McNamara and his sister, Katie Shaker, grandparents, Esper "Jack" and Elizabeth "Maym" Shaker, William F. and Helen (Malinowski) McNamara and cousin Kevin McNamara. Our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General, especially the W2 floor staff, for their compassionate care of Paul. Everyone is invited to go directly to the church to attend funeral rites/Mass of Christian Burial for Paul, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church-St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1010 Slater Rd, New Britain, Ct. Final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St, New Britain, Ct. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Avenue, New Britain, Ct., Sunday from 2-6 p.m. The Elk's Lodge #957 will hold a ritual at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Shaker Family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM