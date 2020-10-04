1/1
Paul E. Meyer
Paul Eugene Meyer, 87, of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Joan Redden Meyer. Paul and Joan raised five boys in Vernon, Connecticut, happily spending summers in Westerly. In addition to his wife Joan, he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Thomas and Wendy Meyer of Old Lyme, CT; Kevin and Julie Meyer of Simsbury, CT; Christopher and Katherine Meyer of Tolland, CT; Jim and Leah Meyer of Middletown, CT; and Peter and Ann Meyer of Shrewsbury, MA. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren: Jay Meyer (and his wife Caitlin), Annie Wadsworth (and her husband Blake), Ted, Jackie, and Ellen Meyer; Katia, Julia, and Laura Meyer; Veronica and Eric Meyer; William, Joseph, and Rebecca Meyer; his great-granddaughter Lydia Joan Wadsworth; and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves his four siblings: Joan Shea of Pawcatuck (and her husband Charles Shea); Barbara Pierce of Bradford (and her husband Martin Pierce); Peter Meyer of Westerly (and his wife Dorinne Meyer); and Dr. Kathleen Meyer of Westerly and West Springfield, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday, October 7 at St. Clare Church, 4 Saint Clare Way, Westerly, RI. The burial is private. Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, there are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul's memory to The Westerly Land Trust, P.O. Box 601, Westerly, RI 02891 or St. Clare Church. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Clare Church
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
