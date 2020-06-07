Pauline Havelevitch, 85, of Portland, CT passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Pauline was born in Hardwick, VT on June 2,1934 and was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Maryann (Renaud) Cyr. She was a devoted catholic and enjoyed going to pilgrimages. Pauline went to Our Lady of Lourdes (France), Lady of Fatima (Portugal) and Medjugorje (Bosnia). She was a 3rd order Franciscan and an auxiliary member of Legion of Mary. Pauline leaves behind her two daughters Rose Marie Dugas and son-in-law Harvey Dugas; Linda Purple and her husband John Purple; her son Steven Havelevitch, her sister Lucille Brake, her seven grandchildren: Bryan Harris, Kirstin Havelevitch, Jared Havelevitch, Kathryn Ryen, Stefanie Howes, Shaun Howes and Lauren Purple-Sales along with eight great grandchildren, Mikayla Harris, Tanner Harris, Teagan Ryen, Alyssa Ryen, Alessia Howes, Kaiden Howes, Elijah Sales and Gavin Sales. Pauline was predeceased by her husband Edward Havelevitch on October 5, 2019. A Celebration of Pauline's life will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 467 Alling St., Kensington, CT. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, 169 Farmington Ave., Plainville, CT. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. has charge of arrangements. To extend condolences to the Havelevitch family or to share a memory of Pauline, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.