Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Tarsi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny M. Tarsi


1956 - 2019
Penny M. Tarsi Obituary
Penny Marie (Wise) Tarsi, 62, of East Hampton passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at her home. Born Aug. 21, 1956 in Middletown she was the daughter of Clifford E. Wise and the late Betty J. (Biondi) Wise. Penny was a lifelong resident of East Hampton and was a graduate of East Hampton High School Class of 1974. Penny had worked most of her career at CT Yankee Power Plant in the Information Center. Penny loved to cook and to spend time with her grandchildren and her dog Bailey. She had the time of her life on a cruise last year with her family. Penny is survived by her father Clifford Wise of East Hampton, her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Lisa Varni of East Haddam, her daughter and son-in-law Kristina and Jason Adams of Manchester, a sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Bill D'Erocle of Cobalt, her two beloved grandchildren Olivia and Logan Varni, her cousin Nancy Grant of Middletown, her nieces, her former husband and father of her children Michael Varni of East Hampton and her companion Jim Dake of Rocky Hill. Friends may call at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton on Saturday June 29th from 10:00AM until 12:00 Noon. There will be a service at 12:00PM. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
