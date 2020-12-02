Ray L. Ozark, 94, of West Hartford, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Ray served his country in the Pacific as a member of the US NAVY from 1942-1946. He attended University of New Mexico after the war and retired from Hartford Insurance. He leaves three sons and four daughters-in-law, Robert and Yvonne Ozark of North Richland Hills, TX; Brian and Donna Ozark of Perryville, MO; Carole Ozark of West Hartford, Gregory and Shannon Ozark of Denver, CO; a daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Gerard Boucher of Fort Myers, FL; ten grandchildren, Brannon, Chad, Gray, Jacquilynn, Kristen, Macie, Marisa, Nicole, Scott, Todd; ten great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ehren, Grace, Jack, Lily, Ryan, Mabry, Madison, Peter and Oliver. Ray was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Billie Ozark, son Kevin Ozark and sister Vivian Kovak. A private viewing will be held at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford followed by a burial service at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com