Ray L. Ozark
Ray L. Ozark, 94, of West Hartford, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Ray served his country in the Pacific as a member of the US NAVY from 1942-1946. He attended University of New Mexico after the war and retired from Hartford Insurance. He leaves three sons and four daughters-in-law, Robert and Yvonne Ozark of North Richland Hills, TX; Brian and Donna Ozark of Perryville, MO; Carole Ozark of West Hartford, Gregory and Shannon Ozark of Denver, CO; a daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Gerard Boucher of Fort Myers, FL; ten grandchildren, Brannon, Chad, Gray, Jacquilynn, Kristen, Macie, Marisa, Nicole, Scott, Todd; ten great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ehren, Grace, Jack, Lily, Ryan, Mabry, Madison, Peter and Oliver. Ray was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Billie Ozark, son Kevin Ozark and sister Vivian Kovak. A private viewing will be held at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford followed by a burial service at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Ave., West Hartford. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to the family at this difficult time.
Jessica F
