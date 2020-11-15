Richard A. West passed away peacefully at John Dempsey Hospital on November 9, 2020. Dick grew up in East Springfield, MA with his brother, Barry, and his parents Charles and Mary West. His early years were spent with his best friend Dick Parks, making mischief and pulling boyhood pranks in the neighborhood. Later, Dick played the bassoon in the Young Peoples Symphony and studied under Dr. Leslie Alexander. In 1951 he was awarded a scholarship to the Greenwood Music Camp in Cummington, MA where he spent some of his happiest summers. He graduated from Tech High School in 1953, and was accepted to Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he was the class of 1957. In the late 1960's Dick packed his car and savings and headed to Boston to take the Series 7 exam to become a stockbroker. This lead to a 40 year career in finance where he was Vice President of Estabrook Co., and later Tucker Anthony, and RBC Dain Rauscher. Dick was also the director of the Hartford Stockbrokers Club, President of the Hartford Wesleyan Club and a trustee of the Adelphi Literary Society of Middletown. Dick was a skilled story teller entertaining family and friends with colorful stories of the 1950's. He was a vault of literary quotes and funny limericks that he would pull out for special occasions and milestones. His holiday toasts will be missed at future family gatherings. Dick and his wife of 51 years, Virginia, have made their home in Canton Center since 1970. He is survived by his son, Richard A. West, II of Cazadero, CA, and Elizabeth West Glidden, her husband Thomas Glidden, and his two grandchildren, Kate Virginia Glidden and Everett West Glidden all of East Haddam. Dick also leaves behind a brother and sister in law, William and Janet Lee, a nephew Mark Lee and his wife Nicole, and a niece, Suzanne Lee and her wife Deb Graeber. Dick is also survived by his brother, Barry West and his wife Elaine. Thanks to modern technology Dick was able to reconnect with his dear friend Richard Parks and his wife Lois, and they shared many laughs in recent years. In the years prior to his death, Dick was assisted by the Farmington Valley VNA who provided great comfort and care. The family is especially grateful to Jan, Shelley and Tanya for their kindness. The family requests that flowers not be sent. A private service was held on November 14, 2020. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Dick's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
