Richard J. Dion, age 78, of Simsbury, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. He was the loving husband, and soul mate, of the late Pamela J. Willett Dion. Richard was born in Hartford, son of the late Norbert J. and Martha St. Roch Dion. He is survived by his children, Aimee Romero and her husband David of CA, Sue Leighton and her husband Adam of North Granby, Michael Dion and his wife Michele of East Haven, William Landers of MA and Kari Bodrey and her husband John of GA, his grandchildren, Michael and Samantha Romero, Abigail and Elizabeth Leighton, Michael and Madison Dion, Brittany and Ryan Landers and Allysa Bodrey, his sister Jackie Curry of East Lyme, his former wife Kathleen Dion of Middletown, his sister-in-law Leanne Arnold of Wethersfield and his longtime friend Fred Spallone of Middletown. Richard was predeceased by his brother Robert Dion and his brother-in-law Stephen Curry. Richard was a proud US Army Veteran and prior to his retirement he was a licensed electrician for IBEW Local Union 35. He was an avid skier and loved spending time with his four legged buddy Murphy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20th at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. The service will be livestreamed at link below. Inurnment will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. In accordance will all Covid19 protocol, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Mike Rowe Workers Foundation at www.mikeroweworks.org
