CAMPBELL, Robert Joseph (69) of Cromwell, CT passed away on Monday, May, 18, 2020 at Middlesex Rehabilitation Hospital of complications from COVID19 after a short illness. Born on February 17, 1951, in New Britain, he resided with his parents, Gilbert A. Campbell and Arlene (Foley) Campbell, in Berlin, CT. Robert was a graduate of Berlin High School. He became an Eagle scout, and served as class president in 1969. Bob was awarded the Yale Book Award. He attended Wesleyan University with a major in Organic Chemistry and worked as a Tool and Die CNC Machinist/Foreman at Forestville Machine. In 1982 Robert married Jean Marie Markey from New Canaan CT and they resided in Cromwell for over 20 years. Jean passed in 2008. Bob was a man of many talents and interests both in his professional and personal life. His interests included hiking, backpacking and tennis, and he was an avid fan of basketball, particularly the UCONN Women's basketball team. Bob enjoyed an eclectic variety of musical genres and he and Jean attended hundreds of concerts over time; his favorites were jazz, classic rock and R&B. Bob was interested and engaged in politics having worked on several important campaigns locally and nationally. He loved political analysis and could always be found deep in discussions of local and state politics. Robert was considered "family" to many and his attention and care for those with special needs was well known. He entertained many friends and with his beloved furry friend, Tobey, was greatly loved and will be remembered for his generosity and kindness. He is survived by his brother, Mark Thomas Campbell of Cromwell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements for services and internment will be made with Abbey Funeral Home at the convenience of the family. Friends may send condolences to the Campbell family at 34 Clubhouse Drive, Cromwell, CT 06417



