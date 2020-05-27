Roderick Higgins Brown, 91, of Unionville, husband of Sarah (Prentis) Brown, passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at his home. He was predeceased by his first wife, Judith (Weld) Brown in 2001. Born in New Britain, Rod was a former Kensington resident until moving to Farmington. A graduate of Tilton Academy in New Hampshire, he received his undergraduate degree from Brown University, served with the US Army in the Occupation Forces in Japan and received his Masters from Wesleyan University. Rod was a teacher and Assistant Head Master at Mooreland Hill School in Kensington for many years. Many students considered him their favorite teacher. After MHS, he formed his own construction company. Rod was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church; the New Britain Rotary Club; the Board of Directors of CCARC; The Art League of New Britain; The Round Table; The New Britain Museum of American Art. He was also active with art projects at the Hospital for Special Care. He was happily married to his first wife, Judith, for 43 years. With their four children, Rod and Judy spent every summer enjoying their family beach house together in Clinton, CT. They also had an active social life in Kensington, CT with their bridge and country club friends. Rod became known for the unique and creative family Christmas cards that he designed with Judy. Family and friends looked forward to receiving them every year. Later in life, Rod and Judy enjoyed traveling together - often to see their children and grandchildren. Their travel destinations included England, Scotland, Spain, Florida and Nova Scotia. He is remembered by his children and grandchildren as always being warm, welcoming and interested in their lives and adventures. Rod had a glorious 17 years with his adoring second wife, Sarah (Penny) with their combined families, sharing their houses in Unionville and Clinton, CT. He had a lively sense of humor, which brought levity and joy to all the family and friend gatherings. He and Sarah shared a love of art and were constantly found drawing and painting together. He was known as a positive soul, deeply fine man, artist and educator. Besides his wife, Sarah, he leaves a son, Vance Brown and his wife Nina of New York City; three daughters, Amy Bonomo and her husband Paul of Boca Raton, FL; Heather Alling and her husband Philip of London, England; and Cristabel Brown-Feeley of Cortland Manor, NY; four step-daughters, Nancy Farrell and her husband Craig of Conway, SC; Beth Garrett and her husband William of Long Island City, NY; Amy Gates and her husband Neville of Greensboro, NC; Sarah Spackman and her husband Tom of Greenport, NY; 17 grandchildren and two nieces. Besides his first wife, Judy, he was predeceased by a brother, Leroy Brown. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The New Britain Museum of American Art 56 Lexington Street, New Britain, CT 06052 and The Farmington Land Trust 128 Garden Street C, Farmington, CT 06032. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.