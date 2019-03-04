Home

Rodney Ritter
Rodney L. Ritter


Rodney L. Ritter Obituary
Rodney L. Ritter, 75, passed away February 26, after a brief illness. Born in Hartford, CT, the son of Herbert W. Ritter and Eleanor Filipek Ritter, he graduated from Suffield High School,. Rod earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from Boston University before entering the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter test engineer. After various postings at Edwards Air Force Base, Wright-Patterson AFB, and Redstone Arsenal, he left the USAF as a Captain and went to work for U.S. Army Intelligence. After serving at the Pentagon, he was transferred to Ft. Huachuca, at Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1985, and spent the remainder of his career there in the Battle Lab.. He retired in 2017 after 49 years and 7 months government service. He was a lifelong team sports player, hockey, baseball and soccer and a trapshooter for 50 years. He always enjoyed traveling and after retiring made several long trips to Australia, Asia and Quebec.He is survived by his wife Susan Wilcox Ritter of Sierra Vista, his sister Holly Miller (Richard Thomas) of Somers CT, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and a host of friends.Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Rodney's life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Rod's memory to any animal shelter or local humane society. The Ritters have been blessed with the faithful company of rescue dogs and cats for more than 50 years.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2019
