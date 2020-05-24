Royce Savitsky passed away on May 13, 2020. He grew up in North Westchester, CT and was one of three sons born to Ludwig and Josephine Savitsky. He worked hard on the family farm, milking cows before school each morning and then doing more chores after school. Eventually, he started a family with his former wife Carol, and had two children, Matthew and Amy. He raised them in Willimantic, CT and worked for many years at the Willimantic Housing Authority. He loved bowling as well as the state beaches, where he often took the family. The Fresh River Health Care Facility took excellent care of him, many of the workers even feeling like "wives" to him. He is survived by his brother, Ludwig Savisky in Yakima, Washington, along with his grandson Andrew Espittia, daughter Crystalyn Amy Espittia, and son Matthew Savistky along with many other attended family members. May he now rest peacefully. Per Royce's wishes, he was cremated. The family plans to honor him in a private setting at a later date. Carmon Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to leave online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.