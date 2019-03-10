Resources More Obituaries for Salvatore Galasso Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Salvatore Francis Galasso

Obituary Condolences Flowers Salvatore Francis Galasso, 87 of Manchester, passed away March 7, 2019. He was born April 26, 1931 in Monson, MA, the son of Paul and Rubina (Cirillo) Galasso. He received his B.S. from the University of Massachusetts in 1953 and entered the Air Force as a Lieutenant and served in Korea as an Intelligence Officer. In 1955 he enrolled in the University of Connecticut and was awarded M.S. and Ph. D. degrees in Chemistry. Upon graduation in 1960 he went to work at United Technologies Research Center and became Manager of Material Synthesis. While working, he wrote several technical books and papers and had many patents. He pioneered the work which led to the use of high strength fibers and composites and their coatings in aerospace applications. He was highlighted in many of the local papers for his early work and his book that scientists used in the search for high temperature superconductors. For his accomplishments he received two Outstanding Achievement Awards from UTRC, a NASA Achievement Award and became a Fellow of the American Ceramic Society. In addition, he consulted for NASA on some of the first space experiments, he was an advisor for Representative Daddario and served on the Governor's Advisory Board of College Accreditation. He was interested in developing the talents of young people in Manchester, coaching recreational and CYO basketball and Little League Baseball where he served as coach, umpire, Vice President and President. He was specifically proud of starting a Rookie League for 7 and 8 year olds. In 1 / 2 1996 he was given the Unsung Award of the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame. He volunteered at the University of Connecticut helping chemistry graduate students prepare for industrial and academic jobs. After he retired from UTRC in 1991 he also became an Adjunct Professor at UCONN working with Professor Suib. He was a member of a number of scientific societies, the Post 102 American Legion and St. Bridget Church, and was elected to the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering (CASE). He leaves a daughter Cynthia Egolf and son-in-law Alan Egolf, a son Gary Galasso, two grandchildren Eric and Kevin Egolf, and 5 great grandchildren. There are no calling hours or services but a gathering will be held in April. Burial will be in East Cemetery, Manchester. Donations in his name may be made to Manchester Little League Baseball. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is in care of his arrangements.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries